Kate Middleton’s Special Christmas Letter Revealed

Kate Middleton penned an emotional Christmas letter ahead of her annual carol service this week. In the special note, a preview of which was shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram page on Nov. 30, Kate reflected on “the importance of love, empathy and how much we need one another in the most difficult times.” The letter was written amid her own recovery from cancer treatment and as her father-in-law King Charles continues to undergo cancer treatment, and will be given to guests attending Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on Friday and other church services held around the U.K.

“Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year. It is a time for celebration and joy, but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all,” Kate wrote in the letter, which was obtained by Sky News and Hello!. “It is when we stop and take ourselves away from the pressures of daily life, that we find the space to live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness and forgiveness – so much of what the Christmas spirit is all about.”

Kate added that Christmas “encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others” just as it “reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences.”

The letter went on to echo a sentiment Kate shared when announcing in September that she had completed chemotherapy, reading, “Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times. We all have something we can offer one another. Gentle words or a receptive ear, an arm around an exhausted shoulder, or silently being by someone’s side.”

The princess ended the note, “This Carol Service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other. Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light.”

Set to mark her fourth carol service, this year’s Together at Christmas concert will “reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives.” It will “shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities,” Buckingham Palace previously said.

Along with Princess Kate, the guest list includes Prince William, who will give a special reading, and Lindsey Burrow, the wife of late rugby league player Rob Burrow, who will light candles. Other guests include Olympian Adam Peaty OBE, Sophie Okonedo CBE, Michelle Dockery, and Richard E. Grant. Guests will listen to the Westminster Abbey choir perform alongside Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean, and Gregory Porter.

The 2024 Together at Christmas service will be filmed and broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.