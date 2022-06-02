Social Media Can't Stop Laughing at Prince Louis Goofing Off During Jubilee Parade

Prince Louis might be fifth in the line of succession to the British throne, but he's still only 4 years old. During the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday that kicked off Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Louis made plenty of faces that had social media observers in tears and laughter. He made several silly faces for the cameras and waved at the crowd from the Buckingham Palace balcony, alongside his siblings, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7.

Louis is the youngest of Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children. He stole the show from his older siblings, especially with one photo that shows him screaming and holding his hands over his ears as military planes flew over the palace. Meanwhile, George and Charlotte looked up in awe. Louis wore the same mini sailor suit his father wore to the Trooping the Colour event in 1985.

This year's Trooping the Colour ceremony marked the first time George, Charlotte, and Louis rode in one of the horse-drawn carriages leading up to the ceremony. They were joined by their mother and step-grandmother, Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Prince William, his father, and Princess Anne rode on horseback behind the carriage.