Social Media Can't Stop Laughing at Prince Louis Goofing Off During Jubilee Parade
Prince Louis might be fifth in the line of succession to the British throne, but he's still only 4 years old. During the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday that kicked off Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Louis made plenty of faces that had social media observers in tears and laughter. He made several silly faces for the cameras and waved at the crowd from the Buckingham Palace balcony, alongside his siblings, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7.
Louis is the youngest of Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children. He stole the show from his older siblings, especially with one photo that shows him screaming and holding his hands over his ears as military planes flew over the palace. Meanwhile, George and Charlotte looked up in awe. Louis wore the same mini sailor suit his father wore to the Trooping the Colour event in 1985.
This year's Trooping the Colour ceremony marked the first time George, Charlotte, and Louis rode in one of the horse-drawn carriages leading up to the ceremony. They were joined by their mother and step-grandmother, Prince Charles' wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Prince William, his father, and Princess Anne rode on horseback behind the carriage.
'Was it loud on the Buckingham Palace balcony?'
Was it loud on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the flypast? ✈️ ✈️— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) June 2, 2022
If you asked Prince Louis or Princess Charlotte, they would say YES, it was 🙉🙉 pic.twitter.com/YKUenQS0Oi
Louis, Charlotte, and George were the youngest members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony, although they do have younger cousins. Prince Harry and Meghan Marke took their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, who turns 1 on Saturday, with them to attend the ceremony, but they were not invited to the balcony. Harry and Meghan are no longer senior members of the royal family after stepping down from their duties and moving to California. Markle was seen having fun with other young members of the royal family, including Zara Tindall's children and Peter Phillips' daughter.
'Prince Louis is a whole mood'
Prince Louis is a whole mood next to the Queen when the planes go past 😂😭#PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/btJYFGjmeS— Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) June 2, 2022
Scroll on to see some of the funniest reactions to Prince Louis' appearance at the Trooping the Colour.
'Absolutely pricess'
Prince Louis’ expressions were absolutely priceless today😭💙 pic.twitter.com/LQ2SnJ4OjJ— Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 2, 2022
"Confirmed. Prince Louis is now my favorite Cambridge kid. He's such a mood lol," one Twitter user wrote.
'So sweet!'
Prince Louis’ final little wave as they head inside🥰
So sweet! pic.twitter.com/XllGHp3XZ6— Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 2, 2022
"I love Prince Louis so much, he's such a mood," one Twitter user wrote.
'Prince Louis mirrors my mood today'
Prince Louis mirrors my mood today. Probably same for many who just want to scream but instead politely smile and scream inside. pic.twitter.com/KUELn7zTtQ— 💫🌙✨kathy💫🌙✨ (@kathyhyoung2) June 2, 2022
"Prince Louis is a whole mood. Princess Charlotte is clearly the boss. Prince George understands the assignment," one person joked.
'There are days that I feel like this'
Prince Louis covering his ears and having himself a good scream. There are days that I feel like this. https://t.co/Li1fkX4qkG— The Eternal Cynic (@CynicalCynicfe) June 2, 2022
One of the most memorable scenes for many came when Queen Elizabeth was seen talking with Louis. It was an image of the youngest generation of royals speaking with the eldest. "Charmed by the moment when Prince Louis chatted to the Queen, that's one for the nation's family albums & I hope he remembers it when he's an adult," one fan wrote. "The Family looked wonderful everyone enjoying the day, especially the much loved cause of it all!"