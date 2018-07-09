See Prince Louis’ Christening Photos

Prince Louis was was christened on Monday with all the fanfare befitting such a momentous royal occasion.

Prince Louis is the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton. They welcomed their third child on April 23 in London. This week, Prince Louis was officially welcomed into the Church of England, in a christening held at The Chapel Royal at Saint James’s Palace.

The event was photographed by Matt Holyoak, at the request of Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to the royal family’s official website, Holyoak worked for the monarchy once before, when he photographed The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at their 70th wedding anniversary.

The christening was attended by Prince Louis’ parents as well as newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They were joined by Middleton’s parents and her younger brother James.

Finally, the guest list contained all six of Prince Louis’ new godparents, who were listed in another post on the royal family’s website. They are “Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Robert Carter and Lucy Middleton.

Prince Louis was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby. The details of the ceremony were included in the family’s post, including the historical artifacts used and the processes involved.

Holyoak and other photographers on the scene caught some amazing snapshots of the royal family on this momentous occasion. Prince Harry and Middleton’s elder children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were there as well, illustrating the growth of family’s next generation in real time.

Here’s look at the photos from the happy event.

Prince Louis of Cambridge

The infant Prince Louis was just over two and a half months old when he was christened on Monday. He appears to be asleep in many of the event photos. If not, he is simply a remarkable calm baby, and the ceremony seems to have gone off without a hitch. Prince Louis looks truly regal.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis

The photos of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge holding her baby boy on Monday will undoubtedly be treasured in Britain for years to come. She looked overjoyed for the happy occasion, with her whole family gathered around.

Middleton astounded royal admirers in April, when she gave birth to Prince Louis. Within hours of delivery, she was out on the hospital’s front steps, fully dressed, smiling and waving to her well-wishers. This sparked a wave of awe on social media, especially among women who have given birth themselves.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince Louis’ older siblings behaved like perfect angels as always on Monday. In most pictures, they are each holding one of their father’s hands, peering curiously around at a ceremony they themselves took part in not long ago.

The Prince and Princess of Cambridge got about as much attention as their baby brother in April, as fans fawned over pictures of them heading into the hospital to meet him. In one video clip, viewers thought they spotted Prince George push his sister in an almost imperceptible gesture, though others took it as a kind guiding hand.

Pippa Middleton

Kate Middleton’s sister is pregnant herself and she looked pleased to be at the christening on Monday. Pippa is the younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, and took part in her royal wedding as the maid of honor.

She strolled into the chapel alongside her husband James Matthews. The two have been married for just over a year. Matthews is a hedge fund manager and a professional racing driver. The couple announced that they were expecting their first child back in June.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

The christening was officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby. He has become a familiar figure for royal admirers recently, as he also married Prince William and Meghan Markle earlier this year.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

The Prince of Wales and his wife appeared elated at Monday’s event, watching their third grandchild indoctrinated into the Church on England.

Michael and Carole Middleton

Prince Louis’ other grandparents, Michael and Carole Middleton, both shot a charming smile as they made their way into the chapel fwith the rest of the guests.

The Middleton family had been socially connected with the British Royal Family for at least 90 years before his daughter became the Duchess of Cambridge. Michael himself worked as a flight dispatcher for British Airways, while his wife worked as a flight attendant.

James Middleton and Laura Marsham

James, the youngest Middleton sibling, attended the christening with Lady Laura Marsham. He gave a reading from the Bible at his sister’s royal wedding in 2011, though a few years later he opened up about his struggles with dyslexia. He told reporters from The Telegraph that he wants to help raise awareness for the condition, and normalize the kinds of treatments and study aids that can help young people adapt to it.