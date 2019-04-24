The Royal Family Releases New Photos of Prince Louis in Celebration of His First Birthday

Prince Louis celebrates his first birthday on Tuesday, April 23, and in what has become an adorable royal tradition, his family has shared new photographs of the young prince to mark the occasion.

The photos were featured in two posts on the Cambridge’s Instagram account, @KensingtonRoyal, with the first a slideshow of Louis being adorable sitting outside on some moss in a red sweater as he beams at something off-camera, showing off two tiny teeth in the process.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share these new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow,” the account wrote, adding that Middleton had taken the photos at the family’s home in Norfolk.

The second post saw the 1-year-old in a blue sweater embroidered with a puppy, which has since sold out. Louis’ teeth are on display yet again, as is his coiffed blonde hair, which takes after brother Prince George.

Middleton is an avid photographer, and has also taken several shared snaps of her older children, George and Princess Charlotte.

The Duchess of Cambridge recently offered an update on her youngest child during a visit to the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre in south London in March when she spoke to another mom, Kriti.

“Louis just wants to pull himself up all the time,” Middleton said, via Hello!. “He has got these little walkers and is bombing around in them.”

Louis’ aunt and uncle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got in on the social media action as well, leaving their nephew a comment from their Instagram account, @SussexRoyal.

“Happy Birthday Louis! Sending lots of love from both of us,” the comment read along with a birthday cake and red balloon emoji.

Louis will soon have another royal relative to spend time with, as Markle is due to give birth to her own royal baby literally any day.

