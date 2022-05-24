Queen Elizabeth Will Skip Royal Tradition for First Time in Her 70-Year Reign

✖

Queen Elizabeth is about to break a royal tradition. For the first time in her 70-year reign, Her Majesty will not receive the royal salute during the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday, June 2. The parade, held annually, marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign, which enters its 260th year, as well as the Queen's birthday. The monarch turned 96 in April, and this year's parade is part of the ongoing Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking the monarch's 70th year on the throne.

During the special celebration, the Queen would typically attend the parade in Whitehall, either on horseback or, in later years, by carriage. She would be greeted by a royal salute as she carries out a symbolic inspection of the troops. However, the Sunday Telegraph reported per the Mirror that the 96-year-old monarch will receive her salute by proxy, with her son Prince Charles, daughter Princess Anne, and grandson Prince William set to stand in for her during the military display at Horse Guards Parade.

While Her Majesty may not be present to take the royal salute, it is believed that she will still resume her place appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the Trooping the Colour Parade to greet the public. The palace previously confirmed that only working senior members will appear on the balcony, meaning that Prince Andrew, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who in 2021 officially retired as working royals, will not be present for the occasion. The Queen, however, will be joined by Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Anne and retired Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence; and Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. William will also appear for the occasion alongside wife Kate Middleton and their three children – Prince George, who is third in line to the throne, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Per the Sunday Times, this year's Trooping the Colour parade is being modified as the Queen continues to experience "episodic mobility problems." It was first reported in March that the monarch was finding it "extremely difficult" to walk or stand for long periods of time. Earlier this month, she was forced to miss the State Opening of Parliament due to "mobility problems." Due to her mobility issues, "her attendance at events depends on her day-to-day health," and Her Majesty has begun to delegate royal duties to other members of the family, namely her son, who is next in line to the throne.