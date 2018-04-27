Celebrities Shower Prince Louis in Elaborate Baby Gifts

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child on Monday, April 23, and the newborn’s name has been officially revealed to be Louis Arthur Charles.

Naturally, the infant, who will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, has been showered with baby gifts, including several lavish presents from various celebrities.

TMZ reports that late night host James Corden, designer Diane von Furstenberg and the First Family of Gabon, an African nation, have all spent some serious cash on gifts for the new prince, with the First Family of Gabon reportedly spending $5,000 at luxury Beverly Hills baby boutique Petit Tresor.

That gift reportedly included a Petit Tresor Silver Treasures gift basket with a silver sippy cup, rattle, keepsake box, comb/brush set, cutlery/bowl set and cake candleholders. Corden dropped $750 on a limited edition, 23-book Beatrix Potter collection and plush characters toy set, while von Furstenberg gifted two complete lines of organic cotton bodysuits, onesies, and other first-year clothing items as well as wooden learning blocks in English, Hebrew, Chinese, Spanish, French, Italian, Arabic and Persian.

Louis was a surprising choice for the new prince’s name, with top bets guessing that Albert or Arthur would be selected. Like all royal names, this one holds special significance, and no British monarch has ever had Louis as a first name.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles,” Kensington Palace said in a statement Friday, via People. “The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.”

The name certainly has a history in the British monarchy, as Prince Philip’s grandfather was Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg, and Prince Charles’ great-uncle and mentor was named Earl Louis Mountbatten.

In addition, Louis’ father, Prince William, and brother, Prince George, both have Louis as part of their full names, which was part of the reason the name was lower on the list of potential monikers for the new prince.

“Prince Louis has caught both bookies and punters by surprise,” Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said. “With it being one of Prince George’s middle names fans didn’t see it as an obvious front-runner for Kate and Will’s second son.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein