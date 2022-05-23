Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Rare PDA Moment

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are putting their love on display. According to E! News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a polo event in Santa Barbara recently. During the excursion, which saw the prince competing in the tournament with his team, the pair made waves as they shared a brief kiss.

Harry reportedly competed alongside the Los Padres for the Santa Barbara polo tournament, which took place on Sunday. Markle cheered on her husband from the sidelines and looked incredibly chic while doing so. She donned a black wide-brimmed hat, oversized sunglasses, a black polka-dot blouse, and white shorts. The duchess completed the look with a classic red lip and a necklace with an initial pendant that read, "A," in honor of her son, Archie.

In the end, Harry's team came out victorious and won the Lisle Nixon Memorial trophy. Markle presented the award to the team and, as she did so, gave each player a kiss on the cheek. When she got to Harry, the pair exchanged a sweet kiss on the lips. After sharing a kiss, Markle noticed that she left a bit of her red lipstick on Harry, which she promptly wiped off. The pair then shared a little chuckle over the adorable moment.

E! News reported that Harry's polo club is run by Nacho Figueras, his good friend and a polo player himself. In late April, Figueras even took to Instagram to share his excitement over being able to play in a match alongside the prince. His post began, "Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub 's Harry East Memorial Tournament. We've ridden together many times over the years and now that we're both parents, it's extra special to be able to spend this time together." He added, "The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers."

Markle and Harry were able to take part in this recent polo event shortly before they are set to take off to the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It was previously announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be participating in the festivities despite the fact that they're no longer full-time, working members of the British royal family. However, unlike the rest of the family, Markle and Harry will not participate in the tradition of appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour.