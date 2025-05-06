Pregnant Rihanna Displays Baby Bump at Met Gala 2025 Following Pregnancy Reveal

Rihanna is taking her pregnancy style to another level once again.

Hours after confirming that she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child together, the “Diamonds” singer, 37, debuted her baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala.

Perfectly serving up this year’s theme of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump in a structured Marc Jacobs look featuring a fitted corset top, cropped jacket and button-down, and a slitted wool skirt.

Adding to the Dandyism of the evening’s theme, the expectant mother sported a top hat and polka dot necktie before finishing the look off with diamond brooches and elegant heels.

Rihanna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Rocky, a co-chair of this year’s Met Gala, arrived earlier in the evening wearing a custom all-black AWGE look.

Monday’s confirmation of Rihanna’s third pregnancy came after months of speculation that the Grammy Award-winning artist was expecting again. “I feel a lot better now that I don’t have to suck my stomach in anymore,” she joked to Access Hollywood after the pregnancy announcement.

Rihanna and Rocky already share sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, and in April 2024, the “Work” singer told Interview magazine she would “try for [a] girl” when asked about expanding her family. “Of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy,” she added at the time.

Rihanna is known for her pregnancy fashion, having previously shown up to the 2023 Met Gala in a bump-forward look from Valentino after announcing she was expecting during her Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Rihanna arrives to The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,” Rihanna told Vogue in 2022, shortly after announcing her first pregnancy. “I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

The style icon said she hoped to empower other mothers to embrace their changing shape. “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” she explained. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”