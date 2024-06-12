Rihanna Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

Rihanna isn't ruling out having more kids, but she's not currently expecting. The Grammy winner, 36, addressed rumors that she was pregnant with her third child while at the Fenty Hair launch party at Nya Studios in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, June 10, telling Entertainment Tonight that she would "definitely" expand her family in the future.

The "Diamonds" singer is already mom to sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 10 months, whom she shares with rapper A$AP Rocky, 35. Asked if she wanted to have "more kids" at the launch, Rihanna responded, "You know what, I hope so. I do," clarifying, "I'm not pregnant if that's what you're asking," before adding, "I would definitely have more kids."

When asked about previous comments she's made about wanting to have a daughter, the beauty mogul joked, "Look how that turned out," referencing her two sons. In another interview with Extra at the event, Rihanna pointed out that so many people have been asking her if she wants to have a little girl. "Everybody is pushing. Look, if I ever get a daughter, I am going to show her so much footage – she's been talked about forever," she laughed, adding that a "spicy little girl would be so fun" to add to the family.

Rihanna previously told Interview Magazine in April that she would have "as many [kids] as God wants me to have." Asked if that meant having more than two kids, the musician responded, "I don't know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it's another boy, it's another boy."

At Monday's launch, the "Love on the Brain" singer also clarified the state of her career after wearing a shirt last week that read, "I'm Retired, This Is As Dressed Up As I Get." She told Entertainment Tonight that people had read too much into the first part of the shirt instead of taking in the "dressed up" part of the joke.

"No one read the other line," she explained Monday. "People got triggered with that 'Retired' word. They were like, 'We're never getting an album now.'" Referencing her Fenty launch, she pointed out, "Clearly I'm here, clocked in."