Rihanna's Most Stunning Pregnancy Photos
Rihanna will not be caught dead in maternity clothes. Instead, the Barbados-born singer is rocking all things couture. The singer is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. The pair have been an item for two years, first dating way back in 2013. They rekindled their flame in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic by taking road trips and spending tons of quality time together. It's the first baby for the rapper as well. In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the "We Found Love" singer spoke publicly for the first time about showing off her trendsetting pregnancy fashion and how she's taking everything in stride. "It's a long nine to 10 months. You have to enjoy it," she said.
Despite such, the Savage x Fenty owner reveals that it's not always easy adjusting to her new and growing body. "I'm trying to enjoy it as much as I could. And fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we're defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal," she added, noting that, "It can get uncomfortable at times, and so you can dress the part and pretend."
Rihanna has proven that pregnancy fashion can be beautiful, sexy, and timeless. Along the way, she's setting new fashion trends for the expectant mamas.
The announcement
Who can ever forget the announcement post from the two love birds. The pink bubble coat and jewels around her belly had many fans believing the couple will have a baby girl.prevnext
Covering Vogue
This bodysuit not only showcases her new and beautiful figure courtesy of her pregnancy, but she wears it well. Rihanna's fans will say this is the best pregnant celebrity to ever cover Vogue, solidifying her place in fashion even when she's seemingly weeks away from giving birth.prevnext
Pretty girls love pink
Not every woman can pull off wearing pink, especially when expecting. But not everyone is Rihanna. Kudos to her for a simplistic yet stunning outfit.prevnext
Sheer amazing
Another Black ensemble pulled off effortlessly for the 2022 Oscar celebration. The sheer over her belling makes the look maternity photo ready.prevnext
Fur baby
Some pregnant women hate to show their growing bump, but Rihanna is embracing it by wearing her midriff bear. The singer adding the fur gives it the glam look she's known for,prevnext
All Black everything
Rihanna makes pregnancy chic. And Black is always a simple yet fierce way to go.prev