Rihanna's Most Stunning Pregnancy Photos

Rihanna will not be caught dead in maternity clothes. Instead, the Barbados-born singer is rocking all things couture. The singer is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. The pair have been an item for two years, first dating way back in 2013. They rekindled their flame in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic by taking road trips and spending tons of quality time together. It's the first baby for the rapper as well. In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the "We Found Love" singer spoke publicly for the first time about showing off her trendsetting pregnancy fashion and how she's taking everything in stride. "It's a long nine to 10 months. You have to enjoy it," she said.

Despite such, the Savage x Fenty owner reveals that it's not always easy adjusting to her new and growing body. "I'm trying to enjoy it as much as I could. And fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we're defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal," she added, noting that, "It can get uncomfortable at times, and so you can dress the part and pretend."

Rihanna has proven that pregnancy fashion can be beautiful, sexy, and timeless. Along the way, she's setting new fashion trends for the expectant mamas.