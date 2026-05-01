Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Pulled Over by Police After Hollywood Party

Dwayne Johnson reportedly had a quick pit stop on the way home from Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, as the Moana star was briefly pulled over by police.

Johnson, 53, was photographed stepping out of a black car in Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday after police pulled him over for what appeared to be a traffic stop regarding the window tint on his vehicle, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. (See the photos and video here.)

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VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Dwayne Johnson attends the Miu Miu Women’s Tales event during the 82nd Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

Johnson can be seen in a video published by the outlet stepping out of his car to hand something to the officer who pulled him over before getting back in his car, handing over something else and rolling up his window.

Elsewhere in the video, Johnson could be seen speaking calmly with the officer before signing a piece of paper.

The Smashing Machine actor’s traffic stop occurred in the aftermath of his appearance at the Hollywood Walk of Fame dedication ceremony for his close friend Emily Blunt and her The Devil Wears Prada co-star Stanley Tucci. Johnson was one of several A-Listers to attend the ceremony alongside Blunt’s husband, John Krasinski, as well as Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Meryl Streep.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 30: Robert Downey Jr., Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony celebrating Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in Hollywood, California on April 30, 2026. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

“Every single day, knowing Emily, as many of us do, that is one grateful woman who will wake up feet on the ground, being grateful about every moment,” Johnson said of Blunt, whom he met filming the 2021 movie Jungle Cruise before going on to co-star with her in The Smashing Machine last year.

“I feel like when you’re grateful about every moment, that then leads to the thing I think we all look for, which is joy and peace of mind, and those are all the things I think that make up Emily and so much more,” he continued.