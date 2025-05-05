Rihanna Seemingly Reveals Pregnancy Ahead of Met Gala

Rihanna is seemingly pregnant once again.

The singer, actress, and businesswoman was spotted with a noticeable baby bump ahead of the Met Gala tonight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The singer is in a relationship with rapper and fashion icon A$AP Rocky, who is co-chair of this year’s Met Gala. It is rumored, although not confirmed, that the two have secretly married.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky already have two sons together: RZA, two years old, and Riot, one year old.

The singer is famous for being extremely late to the gala every time, so it’s odd for her to appear near the event so early. In 2023, Rihanna and Rocky didn’t appear on the red carpet until 10 PM, after Vogue’s livestream of the Met Gala had already ended.

The early appearance for both Rihanna and Rocky is partially for a pre-Met Gala party at Anna Wintour’s NYC home, according to TMZ.

A$AP Rocky is co-chair of this year’s Met Gala alongside musician and fashion designer Pharrell Williams, Formula 1 driver Louis Hamilton, and actor Colman Domingo. This year’s theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”