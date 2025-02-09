14 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Kendrick Lamar is headlining Apple Music’s third outing at the Super Bowl, following the impressive entries from Rihanna and Usher. As usual, the history of the game is vast, putting this year’s halftime show against some true classics. Even a few modern entries, make the list.

We’ve seen stars like The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and many more take the somewhat prestigious stage over the years. And they’ve offered shows that many feel rival the best concerts on the planet.

This is Lamar’s second time at the half, with many already tuning in to see if he will continue his scorched Earth feud with Drake. Will it rival major surprises like Rihanna’s second pregnancy? Or will he avoid any mentions of the Canadian rapper and keep it to his talents. The buzz surrounding the show is clear, so let’s take in the competition.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 2022

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dr. Dre was joined by a bevy of stars from his past and a few who took influence during the Super Bowl LVI in 2022. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige were the old guard, welcoming in Kendrick Lamar as one of the newer guard. There was also a special appearance by 50 Cent to drive things over the cliff for a magical nostalgia trip.

Michael Jackson, 1993

The late King of Pop showed everyone how it’s done with this incredible performance, bringing the crowd to a frenzy by simply standing still before launching into his signature dance moves. Jackson’s show also marked the beginning of the halftime performance as we know it, as marching bands and other entertainment had performed prior to his show.

Diana Ross, 1996

Talk about a dramatic exit! The iconic Diana Ross finished her set in spectacular fashion before a helicopter landed onstage to whisk the diva away. Diva!

Aerosmith, 2001

The ’00s came alive with this performance, featuring Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly delivering an all-star medley. From *NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” to Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way,” the unlikely group covered it all with aplomb, cementing this performance as one of the Super Bowl’s most iconic.

U2, 2002

400517 11: Music group U2 performs during halftime of Super Bowl XXXVI February 3, 2002 at the Superdome in New Orleans, LA. Super Bowl XXXVI is being played by the New England Patriots and the St. Louis Rams. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

The Irish rock band performed a tribute to the 9/11 attacks, which had occurred only months before. During “Where the Streets Have No Name,” a screen behind the group displayed the names of the victims as an emotional end to the three-song set.

Prince, 2007

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – FEBRUARY 04: Prince performs during the “Pepsi Halftime Show” at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The late Purple One graced the stage in 2007, defying nature during his headlining performance where the star played “Purple Rain” and other hits in the pouring rain. Prince never missed a beat, proving yet again why he was one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

Madonna, 2012

The Material Girl’s star-studded Roman-inspired performance included appearances by Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green, LMFAO and Cirque du Soleil. The show also saw a bit of controversy when M.I.A. flipped off the audience, earning a $16.6 million lawsuit from the NFL that was later settled for an undisclosed amount.

Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, 2009

Musician Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Boss packed decades of hits into just 12 minutes, giving viewers an energetic show complete with a knee slide directly into a camera on stage. “I want you to step back from the guacamole dip, I want you to put the chicken fingers down and turn your television all the way up,” Springsteen told viewers.

Beyoncé, 2013

Beyonce made dreams everywhere come true when she used her headlining set to reunite with her Destiny’s Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Queen Bey also sang several hits of her own while blessing the audience with her signature dance moves, even though the show brought down the power in the Superdome.

Katy Perry, 2015

Katy Perry brought the punch with this playful and powerful performance featuring four costume changes, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliot and the now-infamous Left Shark. She also rode a giant lion on the field, which has only happened once before in an unfortunate promotion in Detroit. We won’t speak on it.

Lady Gaga, 2017

A rare move in recent years, Lady Gaga performed her entire 13-minute set solo, starting with pre-recorded footage of her jumping off the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium before moving into an energetic medley jam-packed with hits including “Poker Face,” “Born This Way” and “Bad Romance.”

Justin Timberlake, 2018

While there were no wardrobe malfunctions during Justin Timberlake‘s Super Bowl LII performance, there were plenty of audio issues. While singing a medley of several hits, from new single “Filthy” to Trolls‘ theme song “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” Timberlake’s microphone had some trouble projecting his live vocals. Oddly enough, his backup singers could be heard clearly.

Nevertheless, Timberlake’s Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show was laden with hits and a tribute to late Minneapolis native, Prince. The singer took a break from performing his own chart-toppers to break into a version of “I Would Die 4 U” on the piano, with a projection of Prince towering above him.

Rihanna, 2023

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Rihanna’s 2023 performance might be more memorable for what it revealed instead of the actually performance. But you can’t complain when things seem to gel perfectly, Rihanna plays all the hits, and is carrying her second child to boot.

Usher, 2024

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Usher performs with H.E.R. during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

The opposite of Rihanna’s performance was Usher’s the following year. Where she was the solo attraction, Usher brought an entire slate of guests to bring his Las Vegas residency to life at Allegiant Stadium. If you have to give a nod to effort and energy, you have to approve of Usher’s showcase.