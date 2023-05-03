Pregnant Rihanna Covers up Her Baby Bump at 2023 Met Gala

Rihanna and her baby bump shined at the 2023 Met Gala. Alongside her longtime partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, she showcased her trendy pregnancy fashion. The singer announced that she's expecting her second child during her history-making Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in February. Since then, she's been showcasing her bump in unprecedented style, and turned heads on the red carpet as she walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual fashion event. The 35-year-old donned an all-white Valentino ensemble covering most of her body — and even a hooded portion for her head. The bottom half of the dress featured an A-line, while the top consisted entirely of large white floral designs that she revealed took 30 hours each to create. She accessorized with a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses, fingerless gloves, and a bold red lip with Bulgari jewels.

She arrived keeping onlookers anticipating, removing the top portion of the dress to showcase a more fitted bodice dress with spaghetti straps that showed off caressed her baby bump. Rocky wore a white shirt under a dark blazer, a dark tie, sunglasses, and black shoes. He also wore a red plaid high-low kilt over bedazzled wide-leg jeans.

This Met Gala marks Rihanna's first since 2021. It was there that she and Rocky walked the red carpet together in matching oversized coats. The event was their first public industry event since their relationship was confirmed the previous Fall. But Rihanna has attended multiple Met Gala events, with her first in 2007.

In her previous pregnancy with her and Rocky's first child, her fashion garnered much attention. She noted that her style was important to maintain and embrace her changing body throughout her time.

"It's been me personally saying, I'm not going to buy maternity clothes," she told Bustle. I'm not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before," adding that her style was "rebellious."

She added: "When I saw women dress during their pregnancy [in the past], I'd think that that was the only way. So I challenged myself to push it further and really just have fun with [maternity style]. Because there's nothing more fun than a challenge for me. That's where I get creative. That's where I'm forced to come up with new ideas and new ways to make it work."