Pregnant Katy Perry Responds to Rumors Jennifer Aniston Is Her and Orlando Bloom's Baby's Godmother

Katy Perry is addressing the "fun" rumor that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom had asked Jennifer Aniston to be the godmother of their unborn baby girl. The "Roar" singer revealed that while her husband-to-be is close with the Friends actress, the recent report was simply untrue during Monday's episode of KIIS1065's Kyle and Jackie O.

It appears Aniston saw the rumor as well, with Perry saying she had received a text from the actress joking about it. "She texted us, because we are friendly with her and Orlando is one of her good friends, and we were like, 'Wow! This is a wild rumor,'" Perry said. "I mean, God knows, she's, you know, with her, she's had everything said about her. But I guess this is a fun rumor."

As for the origins of the rumors, Perry said she had "no idea" where it came from, being that it certainly isn't true. "But, you know, that is the product of the media and the internet," the pregnant star continued. "You should definitely believe everything that you read."

Perry and Bloom announced they were expecting their first child together in March, revealing they would be welcoming a daughter in April. With the due date of her first child drawing closer every day, Perry said the last few weeks of her pregnancy are starting to wear on her emotionally and physically. "I'm really grateful for my body, and I have so much respect for women. And obviously going through this process is like, you know, you get a whole new viewpoint," she explained. "But everything is swollen. My hands are swollen. My feet are starting to swell. It's starting to get to that point."

The American Idol judge is also preparing to release her new album, Smile, which is debuting Aug. 14. "The record is very hopeful thematically and joyful," Perry said. "It's about this period of coming out of, you know, a really dark period of my life of two years of being clinically depressed and finding hope and optimism and light at the end of the tunnel and having to kind of write these songs while I was in that funk." As far as "sonic choices" go, Perry said the album is "75 percent Prism and 25 percent Teenage Dream," adding, "It's really pure pop. It's fun and it's up."