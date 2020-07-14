Katy Perry Shows off Baby Bump in Strapless Swimsuit, Reveals Baby's Cute Nickname

Katy Perry's baby is apparently a kicker according to her new, sweet nickname. In an interview with Hits Radio, the "Firework" singer said she sometimes calls her baby girl "Kicky Perry." Something else she noted is that she's not letting the extra weight of the baby hold her down either, she's actually staying really active as she nears her due date.

"I call her Kicky Perry sometimes," she revealed. "I love a pun. I'm really active right now. My doctors are like, 'Stay active, you're good. You're good to go, girl. Keep doing your thing.' So I've been dancing, I've been singing a lot." She also joked that she's "waddling like a duck" these days and is eating "so much flavored ice" while becoming "a full-on mouth breather."

The 35-year-old is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. While the two are excited to meet their baby girl, they don't have a specific name in mind just yet, instead they're waiting for that special moment of when they meet her. "We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we've got options and she'll tell us," she announced during an interview with Mix 104.1 Karson & Kennedy. "I'll look at her and go, 'Oh yeah yeah, you are her, you are that'."

Bloom, who already shares 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, is really excited to have a daughter. "He's really excited for a little girl," Perry said of her fiancé. "They say that little girls are 'Daddy's little girl,' that's how it's gonna be, [so] we'll see!" Ever since the term "girl dad" has become a popular trend on social media, Bloom admitted that while it may be a thing online, he sure is excited to have a daughter.

"I'm excited," he told Good Morning America. "It's a magical time when an angel pops into the planet, which is what it feels like. For me, you know, those quiet times at home just you and the family, and the little one, and nursing and just sort of being present and seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture the life into the world."

Recently, Perry was pictured enjoying a beach day and showing off her baby bump in a plum colored one-piece while rocking platinum blonde hair. Her Sunday-fun-day was spent off the coast of Malibu in California as she appeared to enjoy soaking up the the sun and the cool water according to PEOPLE.