Katy Perry Shows off Baby Bump in Desert Photo Shoot While Teasing New Song Lyrics

Katy Perry is embracing nature as she prepares not only to welcome her first child, but to release her fifth album. The "Daisies" singer looks absolutely glowing in a photo she shared to Instagram Tuesday evening, where she gave fans a look at her growing baby bump as she watched a desert sunset. Clad in a tie-dye caftan with crochet collar, the mother-to-be even gave a hint as to some of the lyrics off her upcoming album, set to be released on Aug. 14.

"i’ve got to shed all this skin/ if I want the distance/ let the sun in/ pull out the weeds/ and focus my vision," she captioned the photo. Fans of the pop star were quick to weigh in with their theories. "These are 100% lyrics from a KP5 song, Katy Perry loves to tease," one fan account wrote. Another chimed in, "New Song!!!!!"

The American Idol judge announced she and fiancé Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child together in March, unveiling her baby bump for the first time during the music video for her song "Never Worn White." And while she hadn't originally planned to release her highly-anticipated album right before giving birth, as well as mid-pandemic, Perry told Variety in May she decided not to delay the date.

"I was like, no let’s not delay it, people want music, they’ll want a soundtrack to dance in the streets to this summer, they will want music. And I just thought I’ve been working on this record for two years, and come hell or high water, no quarantine or COVID is gonna hold it down," she said. The "Never Really Over" singer added that she knows it won't be a "traditional album cycle" with a tour at this point, but that she has come to accept it and hopes fans will too.

As she eagerly awaits the birth of her daughter and the release of her album, Perry said at the time she had been quarantining with her 3-year-old and 6-year-old nieces, as well as Bloom's 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, which has gotten her used to having kids around the house.

"My plan pre-COVID was, you know, just to keep going and put out a record in the summer until my waters break, then I was going to transition into being a mum, but there’s obviously a certain skill-set that’s needed in being a full-time mum, and I guess I get to have a test run," she said.