Pregnant Hilary Swank Shows One of Her Twins Flexing in Sonogram

Hilary Swank has a "million dollar baby" of her own coming! The Million Dollar Baby star, 48, took to Instagram Sunday to give fans another look at her unborn twins as she and husband Philip Schneider eagerly await the birth of their little ones. Swank joked that one of the twins seems to already be showing off some muscle for the ultrasound, posting a sonogram showing one of the babies flexing an arm to social media.

"Baby A flexing for the camera at their ultrasound," she captioned the March 19 post. "#TheRealMillionDollarBaby #Prizefighter." The Oscar winner's famous friends couldn't help but gush over the update. "Be still my heart," Mariska Hargitay commented. "Super babies." Kate Hudson added, "Well we know baby A already has mamas shoulders!!!!" while Sharon Stone added, several crying laughing and heart emojis to her comment, "Omg." Lindsay Lohan, who announced last week she's expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, added two heart-eyed emojis of her own to the comment section.

Swank, who tied the knot with Schneider in 2018, announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, revealing that she was also expecting twins. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," the actress gushed. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it." Swank said that twins run in both her family and Schneider's and that she is "so excited" for what having the babies will mean for their lives. "It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable," she shared.

The Alaska Daily star revealed she had kept her pregnancy a secret from the crew and cast on her ABC drama series. "But my clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn't in continuity," she recalled. "And [they] came and said, 'That's not in continuity.' I said, 'Oh, I think it works.' 'It doesn't.' 'No, it does. I'm going to make it work.' She's like, 'If you're an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.'"