Pregnant Hilary Swank's 'Miracle' Twins Have Sweet Connection to Her Late Father

Hilary Swank is sharing the sentimental connection her unborn twins have with her late father. The pregnant Alaska Daily star, 48, reveals in a preview of Friday's interview on The Drew Barrymore Show that her twins' due date is the birthday of her dad, Stephen Swank, who died last year.

"You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago," host Drew Barrymore says in the preview of the Friday, Oct. 7 episode of the talk show. "And this miracle is happening," The Million Dollar Baby actress nods in response while tearing up. "Yeah and they are due on his birthday," Swank told Barrymore, 47, as the host also began to get teary. "Yeah, I know, it's like [wow]."

Swank announced Wednesday that she and her husband, Philip Schneider, are expecting twins together – their first children. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," the Oscar winner said on Good Morning America Wednesday. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

The Freedom Writers actress also showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram Wednesday, posting the adorable video, "Coming soon...DOUBLE feature!" alongside two angel emojis. Swank's big baby news came just days after she marked the one-year anniversary of her father's passing. "I can't believe it's been a year since you've transitioned," the actress wrote on social media on Oct. 1. "You are missed beyond measure and forever in my heart.♥️."

Swank previously shared about the loss of her dad in January after he passed away in fall 2021. "This past year was a big one for me and I know for so many of us. I have been off my phone and social media for a couple months due to a tremendous personal loss. In October, my Dear Dad, made his transition to the other side," the Golden Globe winner wrote at the time. "I had a rather unique relationship with him as I was his sole caretaker after a lung transplant seven years ago. I grew incredibly close to him during this time, deepening our relationship and savoring every moment we had together." See Swank's full interview on The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS Friday, October 7, at 9 a.m. ET.