Lindsay Lohan Pregnant With First Child

Lindsay Lohan is going to be a mom! The actress has revealed to TMZ that she is pregnant with first child. In a statement provided to the outlet, Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas said, "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" Additionally, Lohan also shared an image of an infant onesie on Instagram, baring the words "Coming Soon," and a caption that reads, "We are blessed and excited!"

Lohan's announcement has been met with support and congratulations from many of her followers and fellow celebrities, including Abbott Elementary creator/star Quinta Brunson, Barbara Corcoran from Shark Tank, and fashion designer Donatella Versace. "So happy for you Linds! Seen you like this was once a dream, now is a reality," one fan commented. Someone else added, "Ahhhhhh i'm so happy for you! You are going to be an awesome mom! Congratulations!!!"

After three years of dating, Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas — a financier — on November 28, 2021. Several months later — on July 2, 2022 — a rep for Lohan confirmed that she and Shammas were married. This came after the actress referred to Shammas as her "husband" in an Instagram birthday post, sparking chatter among fans.

In her post, Lohan shared a photo of herself and Shammas which showed off her wedding ring. "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."

Notably, Shammas gifted Lohan a Cartier bracelet during their first Christmas as a couple. Back in November, the actress told Vogue that she planned to pass the bracelet — which considers the most memorable present she has ever been given — on to their daughter if they ever had children. "That will always stay with me and go to my daughter when we have kids," Lohan said. "I don't know how to react when I get gifts at Christmas a lot of the time, but I love [buying] gifts and wrapping them. I'd like to consider myself a professional gift wrapper. I'm really good at it, even with the bows and the scissors-that little trick." At this time, the couple has shared a due date, or if they've yet learned the sex of the baby.