Pop Star and Olympic Athlete Break Up

Tate McRae and Jack Hughes have called it quits.

The “Sports Car” songstress and New Jersey Devils player Jack Hughes, who also helped Team USA win gold at the Winter Olympics earlier this year, have broken up, Page Six reported earlier this month.

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The outlet reports that Hughes, 25, told his friends that he broke up with McRae, 23, before they even had a chance to publicly confirm their romance.

One source told Page Six that Hughes ended things because he started seeing “red flags.” However, sources close to McRae told the outlet that it was the singer who called things off.

McRae and Hughes first ignited dating rumors when they were spotted together in New York City several times in December. She was seen at his New Jersey Devils games and they were spotted having dinner at Anton’s in the West Village last winter.

McRae and Hughes aren’t the only celebrity couple to break up this year. Musician/producer Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley separated ahead of their third wedding anniversary in July. Ariana Grande and Broadway actor Ethan Slater quietly broke up after three years of dating. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City couple Angie Katsanevas and Shawn Trujillo reportedly separated after 27 years of marriage, as did Katsanevas’ castmate, Whitney Rose, and her husband Justin Rose, who had been married 16 years.

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