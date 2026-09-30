Major TLC Reality Show Couple Welcomes Baby Boy

Elizabeth Johnston and Brice Bolden, two of the stars of the TLC reality show, 7 Little Johnstons, have expanded their family. The Johnston/Bolden family went from three to four after the couple welcomed their second child, Coleman Brice (Johnston) Bolden earlier this month.

Baby boy Coleman is the second child of Elizabeth, 24, and Brice, 25. The couple are also parents to a daughter, 2-year-old Leighton.

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In an Instagram post from earlier this month, Elizabeth shared a series of photos of their newborn son and stated, “our family is complete, with this happy handsome bundle of joy.” Mom went on to share the date on which Coleman was born, September 8.

The couple shared a statement with TLC saying, “We’re so happy to have Coleman here and to be home together as a family of four. We are so looking forward to watching Leighton and Coleman grow up together.”

TLC further states that the newest addition to the Johnston/Bolden family shares a name with a pair of relatives. Coleman Brice is named after his paternal great-grandfather and his father.

Mom and dad have dated since 2019 and were married at the Johnston family home in Georgia in November 2025.

The couple gained popularity from their appearances within 7 Little Johnstons, a TV show centered around the Johnston family, including Elizabeth, who live with dwarfism. Elizabeth has been part of the main cast from the jump and her and Brice were neighbors before dating.

TLC’s reality series dates back to 2013 when the series first premiered and has been on the air for seventeen seasons, most recently airing its season finale in May of this year. Much of season 17 focused on Elizabeth and Brice’s (at the time) upcoming nuptials. No formal announcement has been made by TLC, nor cast members as to whether the show will be returning for an 18th season.