‘Days of Our Lives’ Favorite Robert Kelker-Kelly Has Died

Robert Kelker-Kelly, best known for playing Bo Brady on Days of Our Lives, has died at 62.

The Missouri medical examiner confirmed to TMZ that Kelker-Kelly died on Saturday. His cause of death has not been determined.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kelker-Kelly began his acting career in daytime television in 1987, joining the cast of Another World as Sam Fowler. Five years later, he landed one of his most recognizable roles when he joined Days of Our Lives.

Robert Kelker-Kelly as Bo Brady on ‘Days of Our Lives’ (Photo by Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Kelker-Kelly took over the role from Peter Reckell, who originated the character in 1983. During his three-year run on the long-running NBC soap opera, Kelker-Kelly starred opposite Kristian Alfonso as Hope Williams Brady and Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed.

His portrayal of Bo earned him the Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in 1994. The following year, Kelker-Kelly and Rinna were named Hottest Couple at the 1995 Soap Opera Digest Awards for their work as Bo and Billie.

Both actors left Days of Our Lives in 1995, with Reckell eventually returning to the role of Bo.

Kelker-Kelly later continued his daytime television career with an appearance on General Hospital, where he played Stavros Cassadine. Outside of acting, he also worked as a professional pilot.

The actor’s career made headlines again in 2026 after Rinna discussed their working relationship in her memoir. Rinna alleged that Kelker-Kelly had been verbally abusive and manipulative toward her during their time together on Days of Our Lives. She also described behavior that she characterized as mind games.

Rinna further alleged that Kelker-Kelly’s sudden departure from the soap led NBC to provide security for her and Alfonso for several weeks. Kelker-Kelly did not publicly respond to the allegations.

Kelker-Kelly remained largely out of the public spotlight in the years that followed his daytime television career. In addition to acting, he was also a professional pilot. His cause of death remains unknown.

General Hospital stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson paid tribute to Robert Kelker-Kelly on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages following his Saturday death at age 62.

The actors shared a simple image alongside their posts honoring their former colleague