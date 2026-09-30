Actress Stephanie Cole Has Died

British actress Stephanie Cole has passed away. She was 84-years-old.

Cole passed earlier this month after having battled Alzheimer’s disease for years. Her agent, John Grant, shared news of the actress’ passing in a statement sent to media members.

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“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stephanie Cole, OBE. She passed away this morning at the age of 84,” Grant said on the afternoon of September 18. “Stephanie had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for some years.”

From 1982 – 1985, Cole was one of the stars in the BBC’s popular comedy, Open All Hours, cast in the role of Mrs. Delphine Featherstone. She was cast in the same role more than 30 years later when a sequel, Still Open All Hours, aired from 2013 – 2019.

The actress was also widely recognized for another one of her TV roles on the BBC, Tenko. Cole played Dr. Beatrice Mason across 30 episodes. Some of her other notable roles on television included Waiting for God and Coronation Street. Cole won awards for performances in each; Best TV Comedy Actress at the British Comedy Awards for Waiting for God, and Best Comedy Performance at the British Soap Awards for Coronation Street.

Throughout her career, which spanned from the late 1950’s through 2022, Cole appeared in more than 50 television shows. Additionally, she was cast in seven films, one role of which was as a voice actor in the 2022 Netflix stop-motion animated special, The House.

John Grant later added of Cole, “Stephanie was an extraordinary talent whose long and distinguished career included many iconic performances in theatre and television. She brought joy to millions through her many much-loved roles in sitcom and drama. She will also be remembered for her tireless work supporting mental health charities. During this incredibly difficult time, the family kindly requests privacy.”

Cole is survived by her daughter.