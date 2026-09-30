Marvel Figure Dies of ‘Heart Complications’: Wife Confirms Death of Joshua Cassara

Marvel artist Joshua Cassara has died at 40.

Cassara’s wife, Martha Cassara, announced his death on Instagram, saying he died Sept. 22 from heart complications. She described the comic book artist as a devoted husband and father and asked those who knew him to remember him through happy memories rather than sadness.

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“This is Martha Cassara, Josh’s wife. I’m saddened to share the impossible news that Josh died on September 22nd of heart complications. You might know him for his celebrated work in comics, but he was also a good man, a wonderful father and husband, my best friend, and the love of my life,” she wrote.

Martha said she plans to share more about her husband in the future but said she could only manage to share the news for now. She also encouraged people to share stories about the happiness Cassara brought them through his art, friendship or even a brief encounter.

“If you knew Josh, you know that he approached the world with humor, sweetness, and kindness. He would not have wanted your condolences. He would have wanted your laughter and toasts,” she wrote. “I would love it if you shared something below. Not your sadness, please, but any sort of happiness he brought you through his art, his friendship, or even a brief encounter.”

She ended the tribute by writing, “May he feel all the love he gave us all. He was one of a kind ❤️”

Marvel also paid tribute to Cassara following his death.

“The Marvel team is saddened by the passing of Joshua Cassara. A gifted artist, he brought energy, detail and emotion to his work on X-Force, X-Men, and many more. Beyond the page, Joshua was a wonderful friend and collaborator with a kind heart, and he will be deeply missed,” the company said on social media.

Cassara was particularly known for his work on Marvel’s X-Men titles. He penciled the Krakoa-era “X-Force” series written by Benjamin Percy and worked on the main “X-Men” series.

In 2020, Marvel named Cassara one of its Stormbreakers, a program that recognizes emerging artists at the company.

That same year, Cassara spoke with Marvel about some of his favorite comics from the publisher. His picks included Barry Windsor-Smith’s “Weapon X,” “The ’Nam” from 1986, “Astonishing X-Men” from 2004-08 and “Old Man Logan” from 2008.

Cassara’s work helped shape some of Marvel’s modern X-Men stories, particularly during the publisher’s Krakoa era. His death has prompted tributes from the company and fans who followed his work.