2000s Teen Star and Wife Expecting Baby

Musician/actor Jesse McCartney and his wife, Katie McCartney, are adding to their family of three.

On Thursday, Jesse took to his Instagram account to share news, accompanied by photos, that Katie is pregnant with the couple’s second child. Their first child, a son, Archer who was born in 2025, was part of the IG announcement and photos. McCartney captioned his post by stating, “Archer is getting promoted to big brother.” He went on to note that baby number two is expected this March.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McCartney, 39, has been a mainstay across the world of music and entertainment for decades, most notably in the early 2000’s. After leaving Dream Street, a boy band formed in the late ‘90s, McCartney embarked on a successful solo career that witnessed him release five studio albums. Among the albums released were Beautiful Soul, which has been certified platinum and peaked at number 15 on the Billboard 200 chart. A single off the album, also titled “Beautiful Soul,” climbed to number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2008, McCartney released “Leavin’,” which reached number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, making the single McCartney’s most successful song.

His success within music isn’t limited to his voice. McCartney also co-wrote Leona Lewis’ smash hit, “Bleeding Love,” which received a Grammy nomination. The song hit number one on the US Billboard chart and claimed the top spot in numerous other countries.

McCartney coupled his music career with acting roles on both the big and small screen. His acting credits include more than 25 movies, such as Alvin and the Chipmunks,Campus Code, and Love, Weddings & Other Disasters.

His television resume is even more robust.

Since first appearing on TV in 1998 (as a cast member in All My Children), McCartney’s appeared in more than 30 shows. Appearances in Greek, Army Wives, All That, and Law & Order are among his credits. His most recent appearance on-screen came in an episode of the final season of HBO’s Hacks, earlier this year.

Katie (Peterson) McCartney, 39, is also an actor, having appeared in Step Up: Revolution and Graceland, among other projects.

Jesse and Katie married in 2021 after two years of dating.