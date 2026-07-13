Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley Separate — Are More A-List Breakups Coming?

Actress Margaret Qualley and music producer Jack Antonoff are calling it quits just shy of their third wedding anniversary.

PEOPLE magazine reports that the couple has separated, with a source adding that their relationship is “rocky.” A second source said that they’re “figuring things out.”

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Antonoff, 42, is in the midst of his Bleachers Forever tour while Qualley is in pre-production for her upcoming horror movie Possession.

The news of their split came days after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, which Antonoff, a longtime collaborator of Swift’s, attended without Qualley. He reportedly brought his fashion designer sister Rachel Antonoff with him instead.

Qualley and Antonoff first sparked romance rumors in 2021 when they were spotted kissing. They went public in 2022 when they attended an AFI Awards Luncheon together to promote Qualley’s Netflix show Maid. They were engaged in May 2022.

They married in August 2023 in New Jersey in front of celebrities like Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravtiz, Cara Delevingne and Lana Del Rey. Antonoff told Howard Stern in an interview on his SiriusXM show in April 2026 that he knew he would marry Qualley the “second” they first met at a party in 2021.

“I saw her and it was like a f—ing Hallmark movie that doesn’t seem believable,” he said in the interview. “When I met her, I started imagining things that I’d never even imagined, like marriage.”

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Qualley said in a 2023 interview with Harper’s Bazaar that Antonoff was “[her] person.”

“I am so happy that I found my person. And it’s real,” she said at the time. “It’s amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

Antonoff and Qualley are far from the first celebrity couple to announce a split this year. Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater quietly broke up after three years of dating, as did Ali Wong and Bill Hader. American Pie star Jason Biggs and his wife Jenny Mollen announced their split after 18 years of marriage in May. Jelly Roll filed for divorce from wife Bunnie Xo in May after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Celebrity relationships are such a hot topic these days that Polymarket traders can even place bets on the futures of some couples. For example, traders are placing bets on controversial Summer House couple Amanda Batula and West Wilson, who currently have a 55% chance of breaking up before the year’s end. Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have a 4% chance of splitting up before August, according to Polymarket, and Justin and Hailey Bieber also have a small (6%) chance of breaking up in 2026.

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