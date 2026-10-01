GWAR Legend Dead at 68: Band Confirms Death of Chuck Varga

Gwar founding member Chuck Varga, known to fans as the “Sexecutioner,” has died. He was 68.

The heavy metal band’s bassist Casey Orr, who performs as “Beefcake the Mighty,” announced Varga’s death in a Facebook statement Friday, Sept. 25.

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“Chuck Varga has left this earthly realm,” Orr began. “He passed peacefully, his beloved wife Bambi holding his hand. He was one of a kind. As an artist, as a performer; as a scholar and a gentleman. I’m better for having known him and the world is lesser for his leaving.”

Orr ended his tribute by referencing other members of Gwar who have died.

“He is most likely being welcomed into Valhalla right now by Brockie and Smooty and all who went before. Raise your glass and tell his tales. Legends never die. Hail Varga! Hail Sexicutioner!”

The band also shared a touching tribute on Instagram. “There are some losses that hit harder than others,” it began.

The post added how he was instrumental in the band.

“Chuck brought an unforgettable presence to the stage and helped establish the larger-than-life mythology, chaos and depravity that would come to define the band,” the post added.

A cause of death was not disclosed. However, Gwar announced in April that Varga had been diagnosed with cancer. His bandmates launched a nationwide blood donation campaign and fundraiser in his honor, with donors receiving a shirt designed by Varga.

Varga was born in Virginia in 1958. In addition to being a founding member of Gwar and portraying the Sexecutioner, he was a sculptor and set designer.

Gwar was formed in Richmond, Virginia, in the mid-1980s and became known for its elaborate costumes, theatrical stage shows and fictional characters. Varga was part of the band during its early years and helped establish its visual style.

Varga went on hiatus from Gwar in 1997 after relocating to New York City. He continued to make occasional appearances with the band before officially retiring from performing with Gwar in 2021.

During Gwar’s career, the band received two Grammy nominations. It was nominated for Best Long Form Music Video in 1993 and Best Metal Performance in 1996.

Gwar is scheduled to continue touring in October. The band has not announced whether Varga’s death will affect those performances.

Varga is survived by his wife, Bambi.

Following the announcement of his death, Orr encouraged fans to honor Varga by remembering his life and work.

“Raise your glass and tell his tales,” he wrote. “Legends never die.”