J Balvin and Girlfriend Break up After 10-Year Romance

J Balvin and longtime girlfriend Valentina Ferrer have called it quits after years together.

Ferrer, 32, announced the split Sept. 16, revealing on Instagram Stories that she and the reggaeton star, whose full name is José Álvaro Osorio Balvín, 41, are going their “separate paths.”

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“After sharing so many years and important moments together, José and I have decided to take separate paths,” Ferrer began in the post, which was written in Spanish, according to E! News.

The former Miss Universe contestant said the decision was made with their family in mind and emphasized that their 5-year-old son, Río, will remain their priority.

“[Our split] has been a decision made from love, respect and the desire to do what is best for our family. Our priority will continue to be always accompanying Río with all our love,” she wrote.

Ferrer also asked for privacy as she and Balvin adjust to their new circumstances.

“We are going through this process calmly and deeply appreciate the understanding and respect toward this very personal moment for us,” she concluded.

The announcement came shortly after Ferrer sparked speculation about the couple’s relationship with a TikTok video featuring Karol G’s breakup anthem “Alguien Que Te Amaba.”

Just days before announcing their split, Ferrer spoke about her relationship with Balvin during an interview with Brazil’s G Show on Sept. 10. At the time, she described the relationship as one built on communication, respect and companionship.

“There isn’t [one key]. Each couple develops a different kind of complicity and way of approaching the relationship,” she said. “It’s more about respecting each other, knowing how to communicate, and a lot of companionship.”

Ferrer also revealed during the interview that she would not accompany Balvin to the Rock in Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro. Instead, she said the couple was focused on balancing their careers with their son’s routine.

“Río is 5 years old and already has his own routine with school, activities and playtime. We’re always adjusting our daily lives so we can enjoy time with Río,” Ferrer said at the time. “He doesn’t yet understand the scope of our careers, but that will come with time.”

Balvin and Ferrer first met in 2017 while filming his “Sigo Extrañándote” music video. They began dating the following year and welcomed their son in June 2021.