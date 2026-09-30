‘I’m So Sick’: Country Music Favorite Cancels Concert at Last Minute

Charley Crockett has canceled a tour date after falling ill.

The country singer announced the cancellation on social media, saying he was too sick to perform Tuesday night in Lewiston, New York.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey Ya’ll, there’s no easy way to do this but l’m so sick that I am not able to carry on with tonight’s show in Lewiston, NY. As you know I take my live performances very seriously and so this hits extra hard for me, as l’m sure it does for all of you. I’m very sorry and I promise to make it up to you,” he shared.

Crockett is currently nearing the end of his tour, with the final scheduled date set for Oct. 3.

The cancellation comes during a busy year for the traditional country and blues-influenced artist, who released his album “Clovis” in 2026. Crockett is currently on his North American leg of his Age of the Ram Tour.

His latest tour follows controversy surrounding Twin Temple, the duo that was removed from Crockett’s tour earlier this year. Twin Temple said at the time that Crockett dropped them from the lineup because of their use of “Satanic imagery” during their performances.

Crockett later offered his own explanation for the decision, saying the situation began with production requests from the duo that his team could not accommodate, according to Rolling Stone.

Crockett said those requests “raised eyebrows simply because we couldn’t accommodate them physically.” He said he then looked more closely at Twin Temple’s stage show before deciding to remove the group from the bill.

“I never dropped that band from those [two] shows for ‘Satanic Imagery,’ they made it up and dragged me by a rope real good,” Crockett wrote in a social media post on Aug. 18.

He also accused Twin Temple of timing its announcement to coincide with the promotion of new music.

“They got together with their business folks and plotted for days before finally making their public statement, designed for effect. Purposely making it look like it was a whole tour. Dog whistling about religious and creative freedom,” Crockett continued. “Of course my rights didn’t matter since they had a new record coming out and a headline tour to announce.”

Crockett’s cancellation is currently limited to the Lewiston performance. His remaining tour dates are scheduled to continue through Oct. 3, though the singer has not provided additional details about his illness.