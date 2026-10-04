Child Pop Star Dies From Flu Complication: Hirata Runa Was 8

The pop music world has suffered a devastating loss of a young star.

Hirata Runa, the 8-year-old pop singer, has tragically died. The young performer died on Sept. 25, but her representatives did not publicize the news until after a private funeral was held.

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The initial X announcement read: “We deeply apologize for this sudden report. Hirata Runa passed away peacefully around 4:00 a.m. on September 25.”

In a more detailed statement, the young singer, who worked with the Japanese idol agency DIANNA Project, was suffering from the flu when her condition worsened. Her official cause of death was said to be myocarditis. Harvard Medical School describes myocarditis as “an inflammation of the heart muscle that may decrease the ability of the heart to pump blood normally.”

“Thank you for your continued support of the DIANNA Project. We regret to inform you that Hirata Runa, a trainee in the Nagoya branch of the DIANNA Project, has passed away due to myocarditis resulting from influenza,” the full statement read. “The wake and funeral were held privately with only close family members present, in accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family. We extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who have supported Hirata Runa and to all those involved who have provided assistance.

“Out of respect for the feelings of the bereaved family, we kindly ask that you refrain from making individual inquiries, interviews, or asking questions on social media regarding this matter.”

Further details on the 8-year-old singer’s passing are unclear. Her parents’ and other family members’ names are not public knowledge.