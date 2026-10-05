Singer/Reality TV Star Mourns Death of Husband

Trina Braxton’s husband, Von Scales, has died at 58.

A representative for the Braxton family confirmed Scales’ death in a statement to TMZ, saying, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Von Scales, beloved husband of Trina Braxton.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The family asked for privacy as they grieve the loss.

They added, “The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers but is asking for privacy at this time as they navigate this unfortunate event.”

Sources close to the family told the outlet that Scales died around 2 a.m. Thursday in Atlanta. He had reportedly been dealing with heart-related health problems, though his cause of death has not been determined.

Braxton and Scales married in 2019, with their wedding featured on the family’s reality series, The Braxtons. Their relationship began after they met through a mutual friend and quickly connected.

The couple also shared a passion for cooking, hosting a joint online cooking show that Braxton’s followers watched regularly.

Before marrying Scales, Braxton had been married twice. Her second husband, Gabriel Solis, died in 2018, one year before Braxton and Scales tied the knot.

In a 2020 interview with Blavity, Braxton opened up about why she approached her marriage to Scales differently from her previous relationships. She explained that she wanted to establish boundaries around their relationship, particularly because of the scrutiny that came with being part of the famous Braxton family.

“When you invite other people into your relationships, and you and your mate decide to move forward from whatever drama but your family or viewers don’t, that causes extra stress,” she said at the time. “Sometimes, you have to reserve something for yourself. Of course, I speak to my friends and family during certain moments of girl talk, but I chose not to be as free as I was before it came to divulging information.”

Although the couple’s engagement and wedding appeared on television, their marriage largely remained outside the center of the family’s reality show storylines.

Braxton credited Scales’ maturity and their shared life experiences for helping their marriage succeed.

“Von is six years older than I am and there’s a certain something that I wish I knew before about a mature man,” she explained. “[Our marriage works because] we’ve both been married before, we already have our children. We both know what we want. We both know what we don’t want. We’ve lived enough life. We both traveled enough to know exactly what we want and what we’re looking for. And when you become a certain age, you just don’t have time for the games.”