WWE’s Penta and Rey Fenix Honor Late AEW Trios Partner Pac After His Sudden Death

WWE stars Penta and Rey Fenix are honoring their late AEW Death Triangle partner Benjamin Satterley, known to wrestling fans as Pac, following his sudden death at age 40.

Fenix shared a series of images featuring himself and Satterley on social media. He wrote, “I will love you forever, brothers forever, Death triengle forever ❤️”

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The tribute came as Penta honored Satterley during Monday Night Raw. Penta wore a wrestling boot with “Pac” emblazoned on it while teaming with Je’Von Evans against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

WWE also opened Raw with a tribute graphic for Satterley, who previously competed for the company as Neville. The promotion extended its condolences to his family, friends and fans.

Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004. He joined AEW in 2019 and became part of Death Triangle alongside Penta and Fenix. The group also included manager Alex Abrahantes.

Satterley and Penta competed against each other in AEW and at least once in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre.

AEW announced Satterley’s death Sunday, hours after he competed against Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship at All Out.

“All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac,” the company said. “A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability.

“Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans.”

The circumstances surrounding Satterley’s death remain under investigation. The Des Plaines Police Department said there were no indications of foul play and that the circumstances were not considered suspicious. Police said the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office would determine the cause of death.

Satterley was reportedly found “passed out” outside a CAVA restaurant around 4 p.m. local time, according to the California Post, which cited 911 audio. An official who arrived at the scene reportedly said Satterley was dead on arrival.

His death came less than a day after his final AEW match, prompting tributes across wrestling.