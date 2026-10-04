What We Know About the Death of Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker

Following the news that Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s ex-fiancé Ken Urker suddenly passed away on his 34th birthday, more details about his death have been revealed.

According to multiple media outlets, Urker was found unresponsive at his home in Raceland, Louisiana, on October 1. The Lafourche Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news, telling PEOPLE that deputies responded to a Raceland residence at about 6:15 p.m.

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Urker was pronounced dead at the deputies’ arrival. The sheriff’s office also said the investigation into Urker’s death is ongoing.

Sources told TMZ that Blanchard’s brother discovered Urker. A police report revealed that deputies found syringes and a spoon in the bathroom next to a “brown powdery substance.” Another syringe and a holstered gun were found next to Urker’s bed.

Deputies shared in the report that Urker’s face and arms were blue.

Blanchard confirmed the news, stating she was in “disbelief” as she mourned Urker. She believes he died of an overdose.

“I’ve screamed until my throat burns,” she said.

In a statement, Blanchard described Urker as a devoted father to their daughter, Aurora, and the love of her life.

“He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase,” she shared.

Blanchard went on to claim Urker had endured an “unimaginable level” of public scrutiny and “relentless cyberbullying” over their relationship.

“The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure,” she explained. “I believe the tremendous weight of that scrutiny and harassment had a profound impact on him, and I hope his passing serves as a reminder that there is a real person behind every screen, every headline, and every comment.”

Blanchard went on to praise Urker for being a dedicated father to Aurora.

“She is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us,” Blanchard said. “I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him.”

The couple first met while Blanchard was serving time in prison for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Urker proposed in 2018, but the duo ended things months later.

Blanchard later married Ryan Anderson. Four months after her release from prison, Blanchard and Anderson announced their separation.

Although they initially denied dating, Blanchard and Urker later revealed they were back together. They welcomed Aurora in late 2024.