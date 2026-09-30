Rock Band to Pause Live Performances ‘for a Very Long Time’ After Current Tour Ends

Canadian punk rock band PUP are preparing to step away from touring after their upcoming run of shows.

The band shared the news in a Substack post published Sept. 22, explaining that its October tour will feature performances of its 2016 album, The Dream Is Over, in full. While the shows were not originally planned as anniversary performances, the band said recent opportunities to play the album from start to finish changed their minds.

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“We’re touring this October playing our 2016 record The Dream Is Over in its entirety,” PUP wrote. “We hadn’t really planned for these to be Dream Is Over anniversary shows, but the handful of times we’ve played this record in full recently were really fun.”

The band went on to reveal that the upcoming performances will likely be its last for the foreseeable future.

“These will be our last shows (probably) for a very long time,” PUP wrote. “You never know what’s gonna happen, if Paramore comes calling tomorrow we’ll be there, but barring that, we have nothing booked beyond these shows and are gonna spend some time being humans who hang out with our family and friends and sleep in our own beds.”

PUP encouraged fans who want to see the band perform to attend the upcoming shows, adding that Canadian bands NOBRO and Pony will serve as opening acts.

The tour is scheduled to wrap Oct. 29 in Nashville.

PUP formed in Toronto in 2010 and has released five studio albums. Its most recent album, Who Will Look After the Dogs?, arrived May 2, 2025.

Following the album’s release, lead vocalist Stefan Babcock discussed his approach to songwriting during an interview with CBC’s Q host Tom Power. Despite praise for his songwriting, Babcock redirected the attention toward his bandmates.

“I think I would like to talk about what I’m bad at,” Babcock said.

He then praised his fellow PUP members, saying, “I play with three guys who are way better at music than I am, who are all insanely creative in their own ways, and who can just bring something exciting to songs that are sometimes lacking a spark.”

For now, PUP’s October shows mark the band’s final scheduled performances, with the group leaving open the possibility of returning in the future.