Police Spotted at Michael Bolton's Home

Michael Bolton assured fans "all is good" after worrying reports of several police cars at the singer's Connecticut home.

The "When a Man Loves a Woman" singer, 71, took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond directly to a post concerned with his safety on Tuesday, Aug. 13. "Something with several police cars is happening at Michael Bolton's house here in Westport CT. I hope he is all right," the initial post read. Bolton soon responded that he was alright, replying, "All is good!! Just prepping for a small landscape project. Thanks for checking!"

(Photo: Michael Bolton)

Bolton's fans have been concerned for his health since he revealed in January that he was recovering from surgery to remove a brain tumor. He shared in a post on Facebook at the time that doctors had discovered the mass in his brain just before the holidays, rushing him into surgery.

"I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges," he wrote at the time. "Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."

(Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

He continued that in the next few months, he would be "devoting [his] time and energy to recovery," which would mean taking a break from touring. "It is always the hardest thing to postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon," he told fans. Bolton ended his post with a message of gratitude, concluding, "I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I'm keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I'll give you more updates as soon as I can."

On March 31, he followed through with another update, posting a screenshot of text on Instagram promising he was "healing well and doing better every day." The Grammy winner continued, "l've been enjoying the company of my daughters and grandkids during this time at home, and practicing on my putting green whenever it's not raining! Thank you all so much for all the kind messages and I hope to see you very soon!!"