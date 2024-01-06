Michael Bolton Reveals Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Michael Bolton is dealing with a serious health scare. As he revealed in a moving note on Friday to fans, the beloved singer has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and will take a break from performing.

"Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success," the Grammy winner, 70, wrote on Facebook. "I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."

In addition, Bolton said he will take a "temporary break" from touring during the "next couple of months" to focus on his recovery. "It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon," he wrote.

"Know that I'm keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I'll give you more updates as soon as I can," Bolton concluded. In September, the singer spoke with Grammy.com about how he never takes a moment for granted, given that it took 18 years before he had his first hit.

When asked what kept him going, Bolton replied, "What kept me going was that love for it. I'm grateful that I was surrounded by women most of my younger life. And my mother was so supportive of me pursuing music [growing up], and [now] I have three daughters."

He added, "But if I knew how hard it was going to be, I'm not sure I would've made the trek. Because there was so much time when there were no paychecks coming. And you're in the music business in Connecticut, if it snows, your concert is closed."

"So the promoters will call and apologize, but when you hang up the phone, you realize you have to figure out how you're going to feed your kids at night," he continued. That's the most intense pressure and excruciating experience for the "starving artist" syndrome — the reality that you may not be able to provide for your family.

"We were getting eviction notices and our landlord would beg me to make sure the next check didn't bounce. So I started writing songs for other artists, and I was able to put full focus on my next record, and the one after that, and the one after that in '83. It all came together."

Bolton said, "I tell young people that, whenever somebody says, 'I've been at this for 10 years already," I say, "It took me 18 for my first hit, so don't give up. But know that it can take that long. And when it does finally happens, it's an even greater success story.'"