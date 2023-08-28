Michael Bolton Talks Taking Himself Too Seriously on 'Yeah I F—ed That up' (Exclusive Clip)

Michael Bolton doesn't regret anything when it comes to his career, but the 70-year-old singer and songwriter wishes he would have had more fun when he was younger. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the podcast series Yeah I F—ed That Up from Interval Presents, and Bolton talks about how he took himself so seriously in the early stages of his career.

"I think I just took it all too seriously," Bolton told host Billy Mann. "And so the irony is, the good news is you can still have fun at your own expense and it's a bigger laugh and more fun. I don't regret much except for the time that I may have been able to spend more with my kids during the edge of starvation zone of raising them and feeling completely overwhelmed that I don't know how we are going to survive."

The official description of the episode says, "Whether you associate Michael Bolton with love songs, luscious locks, or Captain Jack Sparrow, you probably think you know him pretty well. But the man behind one of the most distinctive voices ever gets raw and emotional with Billy as he explores f— ups at various stages of his life and mega-career."

Bolton has been performing since 1975 and has recorded 24 studio albums, including Spark of Light which was released in July. In his career, Bolton has recorded two No. 1 songs — "How Am I Supposed to Love You" and "When a Man Loves a Woman." Both songs also earned Bolton Grammy Awards, and he has also won six American Music Awards. Bolton has performed with legendary artists such as Parri LaBelle, B.B. King, Ray Charles and Celine Dion.

In an interview with Billboard earlier this year, Bolton talked about the motivation behind Spark of Light. "I felt a responsibility to help people feel a spark in their lives. Music is very powerful that way," he said. We're all so humanly connected; we're so in need of some light. "That became the working theme every day: 'How do we make [the music] make other people feel better?'"

Yeah, I F—ed That Up from Interval Presents is hosted by Mann who is a Grammy-nominated music producer. The Michael Bolton episode will premiere on Tuesday, August 29.