Pink Blasts Rolling Stone Magazine Over Coverage After Grammys Instagram Post

Pink felt slighted by Rolling Stone and their ranking of the greatest performances from The Grammys. The response came on the outlet’s Instagram page and boasted the 25 greatest performances from the awards show’s history.

Rolling Stone shared a post on Saturday linking to the article, highlighting Taylor Swift, Prince, Beyonce and more with the post. Pink was nowhere to be found, and took exception in the comments before eventually deleting them.

this is what i love. she knows about music, the history of music because she loves it and forms her own opinions regardless of the “popularity” of a magazine. rolling stone used to be the coolest magazine around, long before i was alive. it’s a shame. @Pink pic.twitter.com/mepda1Yin1 — lily (pink’s romantic babe) (@mrsundaztood) April 3, 2022

“Bahahahaha you guys have been irrelevant since 1990,” the singer wrote. “This is the magazine that used to feature people like John Lennon and Muddy Waters. Hunter S Thompson wrote political pieces- they put Tina Turner on their cover. Then they sold out and all credibility went to s**t when ‘style over substance’ and ‘revenue over authenticity’ went into play.”

She did not stop there. According to ET Canada, going hard on the magazine and criticizing their coverage across the more recent times. “That’s when Snooki became acceptable coverage. Give me a f-king break. Do your homework. You don’t have to like me or my music or anything about me- and believe me I could give a s-t- but this is the biggest sellout in f-king history when it comes to a publication we all once trusted,” she wrote. “F-k rolling stone. And I’ve felt that way for decades as so many of my favorite artists and my peers have,” she added. “This isn’t just about their horrendous opinion of ‘rating Grammy performances’. It’s decades of wasting Trees and people’s time.”

Kendrick Lamar topped the list with his 2016 performance of “The Blacker The Berry” and “Alright.” Several others were tossed into the mix, like Taylor Swift’s 2021 performance, Harry Styles too, Bob Dylan’ Soy Bomb moment, and Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion performing “WAP.”

Pink’s 2010 performance of “Glitter in the Air” has repeatedly made “best of” lists when it comes to Grammy performances. USA Today and InStyle both labeled it one of the greatest, both for Pink’s singing skill and her background as a gymnast. “I was like, ‘Well, why can’t I do it and sing?’” Pink said of the performance, according to InStyle. “Everyone’s pretty much done everything else there is to do.”

https://youtu.be/6MKI3KKHyds

This was not enough for Rolling Stone to include her, though they did include Bob Dylan and Herbie Hancock’s synth battle from 1985. It just seems odd to overlook and some fans online felt similar.

“How could you possibly do this list without including [Pink’s] 2010 performance of Glitter In The Air,” one fan wrote. Others just spent some time yelling at the Rolling Stone account on Twitter and Instagram. So if attention was what the magazine was after, they have it at this point.