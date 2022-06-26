Olivia Rodrigo Invites Lily Allen on Glastonbury Stage to Say 'F— You' to Supreme Court

Olivia Rodrigo teamed up with an outspoken British singer to criticize the current state of American politics. The "Drivers License" artist collaborated with Lily Allen to perform the latter's classic song "F— You" at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival on June 25, which she dedicated to the U.S. Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that protected a woman's right to have an abortion.

Rodrigo warmly welcomed Allen to the stage just before hurling some sharp words at the Supreme Court in front of thousands of spectators on Saturday."Someone that I absolutely adore is here today," Rodrigo told the crowd. "I think she's the most incredible songwriter, the most incredible artist, the most incredible person, and I'm so lucky that she's here singing with me today. Would you guys please give it up for miss Lily Allen?"

Rodrigo,19, spoke alongside Allen about the Supreme Court's ruling, which now makes it up to states to decide whether abortion is legal in their region. At least 16 states are expected to prohibit abortion in the near future, and if including abortion restrictions, the number goes up to 23 states.

"I'm devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," said Rodrigo. "I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s— about freedom."

"This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you," Rodriguez announced as Allen gave the middle finger to each judge. Together they sang "F— You" from Allen's 2009 album It's Not Me, It's You.

Rodrigo had previously publicly slammed the Supreme Court after a leaked opinion draft indicated a majority of justices would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Grammy winner harshly criticized the Court during a May 4 stop in Washington, D.C., for her Sour concert tour.

"Because we're in D.C., I couldn't pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court's potential decision," Rodrigo said, eliciting cheers from the audience."Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians," she continued. "I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get. It's so important."