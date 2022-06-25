Cheryl Burke Reveals Abortion Decision in Emotional Statement After SCOTUS Ruling

The history-making decision of the Supreme Court announced on June 24 to overturn Roe vs. Wade leaving abortion rights to state legislators has everyone talking. In addition to protests and national outrage, celebrities are coming forward with their own vows to enact change. Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke took things a step further by revealing that she made the personal decision to have an abortion herself in an emotional statement in her reaction to the news. "I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old," Burke said in a TikTok video. "If it wasn't for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."

Thankful for her access to affordable healthcare, Burke says she's able to live the life she lives today. "I wouldn't have been a great mother," she said, adding, "and I definitely wouldn't be sitting here with you today. I got an abortion while I was going through a really huge transition in my life," she while taking several deep breaths, before revealing that she took every preventative measure possible at the time to prevent unplanned pregnancy. "I was practicing safe sex, I was using protection, and I was on birth control, but sh*t happens."

Similar to some pro-life protesting that occurs today, Burke explained that she arrived at the clinic to discover protestors outside. "That alone was traumatic," she said, adding, "but on top of it the whole process is traumatic and now that you're making it illegal to make that decision about our own bodies is absolute insanity."

The Supreme Court's decision comes nearly 50 years after the law was put into effect. As a result, ramifications for women, trans men, and non-binary people across the country, particularly in GOP-led states in the South and Midwest, are on the line. Thirteen states already have "trigger laws" on the books, further feuling many to outlaw abortion swiftly now that the new law is in place.