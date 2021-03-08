Piers Morgan Slams Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Star Patrick Adams Following Royal Family Comments

✖

Piers Morgan came after Meghan Markle's former Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams for his defense of the Duchess and criticism of the royal family, calling him a "jumped-up little twerp" ahead of Markle and husband Prince Harry's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey Sunday. Before the tell-all, during which Markle and Harry spoke at length about the racism and bullying the former actress had faced since stepping into the royal spotlight, Adams took to Twitter in a lengthy thread, calling the royal family "obscene" for "promoting and amplifying" accusations of bullying against his former colleague.

He also called the royal family "bankrupt of decency" for its treatment of Markle over the years, garnering the attention of the Good Morning Britain host, who accused Markle of "trashing" the royals while Prince Philip is hospitalized and recovering from a procedure on his heart. He continued in a subsequent tweet, "Meghan Markle’s showbiz mates who flew over and grovelled up to the Royals at her wedding now publicly trashing the Monarchy - and suggesting it be abolished. Disgusting."

Actually, what's 'OBSCENE' is your friend trashing her husband's family on global TV as the Queen's 99-yr-old husband lies in hospital. How dare you attack our Royal Family like this, you jumped-up little twerp. https://t.co/pYUuCLje3w — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 5, 2021

Earlier in the week, Morgan has attempted to ask Harry's friend, Ben Fogle, about Sunday's interview on Good Morning Britain, but Fogle shut down the line of questioning, which came during a discussion of his new documentary. "To be honest, Piers, I don’t want to dodge your question, I think you’re overestimating my friendship with the protagonists you’re talking about," Fogle said at the time. "In the middle of the wilderness here I’ve tried to abstain from news, and I try to stay out of other people’s business. I think it’s a very valid time for everyone to have an opinion, but it’s not really for me to say."

Morgan was accused by his GMB co-host Susanna Reid this year of being "obsessed" with Markle and Harry, complaining that he had "such a negative filter" about the couple, to which he agreed. Last year, GMB guest Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu had a similar conversation with the TV personality, telling him, "You are a man, privileged to have power and influence and you are using your platform so irresponsibly to spout out this personal vendetta with nasty and vile comments knowing fully well that your words are containing bigotry, misogyny, sexism and racism. ...You don’t take responsibility for how you have contributed to the so-called royal crisis."