Piers Morgan Slams Meghan Markle: She ‘Needs to Stop Whining’

Meghan Markle is getting some fierce blowback from British journalist Piers Morgan. The Duchess and husband Prince Harry are in a legal battle with British newspapers, and recently a clip of Markle was released in which she opened up about the difficulties she’s faced. Morgan, however, says that she needs to “stop whining.”

The 56-year-old spoke with US Weekly at an event in Beverly Hills. “I think Meghan Markle needs to stop whining, period,” he said. “I think she’s an actress whining too much. I say that with great respect.”

“But the most successful members of the royal family, the queen, the queen’s mother, the most beloved always understood, you never explain, you never complain, you do your duty and everyone loves you,” he continued. “The moment you start yapping away moaning about everything, people go, ‘Hang on, you’re living at our expensive palaces, with servants.’ So maybe get a better sense of reality.”

“It’s a lot,” Markle said in the clip from the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom and trying to be a newlywed … And also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Morgan wasn’t finished going after Markle. “I just think she’s somebody who is laser focused on becoming a member of the royal family and has discovered that you can’t be a celebrity actress playing that game if you’re a member of the royal family,” he said.

“It’s not how it works … In Britain, the members of the whole family are almost all the civil list. Their houses get paid for by us. Their security is paid for by us, the taxpayers. And with that comes a sense of duty. And I don’t think Meghan Markle’s quite worked out what duty involves. She’s too busy trying to be a celebrity, lecturing us all how to lead our lives and it’s just not a very clever move.”

“Either understand what duty is all about or don’t be a royal. I mean, no one’s forcing Harry and Meghan to be active royals and they don’t have to be,” he concluded.

This is the second time in the past few days that a member of the media has bashed Markle. Talk show host Wendy Williams also had some critical opinions of her on her show last week.