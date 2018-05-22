Piers Morgan Slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Distasteful’ Royal Wedding

Piers Morgan wasn’t a fan of the royal wedding this weekend, accusing celebrity guests of “social climbing” through their association to Meghan Markle.

Morgan, a famously divisive British reporter, offered his take on the royal wedding in an article written for Daily Mail. He skewered Markle and many of her guests for prioritizing their A-list status over the spirit of a wedding.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If you were choosing a wife for Harry, you probably wouldn’t start with a 36-year-old divorcee whose family are so bonkers she could only risk inviting two of them to the wedding – and one of those was a no-show,” he wrote.

Morgan was distraught over the drama surrounding Markle’s father in the week leading up tot he wedding, citing what he said was a bit of common wisdom among British conservatives that said “you pair a Royal with a commoner at your peril.” However, he was equally unimpressed with the crowd of American stars that came to the event, writing, “the guests began to arrive and it quickly resembled the red carpet at any Hollywood awards show.”

“Even Chloe Madeley got the invitation nod,” Morgan quipped. “Making me fruitlessly double-check my own doormat for any last minute call-up.”

Incidentally, this wasn’t the 53-year-old’s only suggestion that he should have gotten invited. Despite lashing out at the star-studded guest list for excluding Markle’s family, he couldn’t held mentioning his own interaction with her in the very next paragraph.

“I had a reasonable claim to one: two years ago, I sent Meghan in an Uber from my local pub in Kensington to what turned out to be her first date with Harry,” he wrote. “So I feel personally invested in this romance!”

The vitriol only got more pronounced as Morgan’s op-ed went on. As far as he was concerned, the wedding “smacked of ruthless and rather distasteful social climbing by a woman who was absolutely delightful when we met in my pub, but whose life has been marked by a worrying tendency to ditch people when they cease to be of use to her. (Her first husband thought they had a happy marriage until the day that Meghan sent his rings back in the post.)”

The comments lit up in a fiery debate, with many people supporting Morgan’s side.

“When big stories happen, I lose sleep until I can get Piers’ take on the matter,” one person wrote below.