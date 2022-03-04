Marisa Tomei Tells Pete Davidson She Never Got Paid for ‘King of Staten Island’ Role

Marisa Tomei has revealed that she told Pete Davidson she never got paid for her role alongside him in King of Staten Island. In the film, 57-year-old Tomei starred as Margie Carlin, the mother of 28-year-old Davidson’s character, Scott Carlin. The movie was directed by Judd Apatow, and very loosely based on Davidson’s real life, from a script the two men co-wrote together with Dave Sirus.

During a new interview with Rolling Stone, the iconic actress mentioned the interaction, saying, “I actually just was talking to Pete today, because I was like, ‘I never got paid for that. Did you? In this age of transparency, can we talk?’” People reports that it reached out to representatives for Universal Pictures, Apatow and Davidson, but at the time of this writing they had not heard back. Pay issues aside, Tomei went on to tell Rolling Stone that she “had a rollicking good time” fiming the movie. “With Judd’s approach to improv – which is extensive – I was intimidated,” she said. “I’m with all these stand-ups. It was so freeing. Really changed how I approach each character going forward.”

The King of Staten Island also stars Maude Apatow, Judd Apatow’s daughter, as Scott’s sister, Claire Carlin. Maude spoke exclusively with PopCulture.com about the film, and shared some insight into her role. “[She’s] a very strong female character,” the actress said. “The movie takes place at this breaking point with his sister and his mom, like everyone is just about to break. They’re all very fed up and I play a frustrated character who you can tell has had the exact same conversation with this person 8,000 times, and they’re just not listening. So, they’re saying, ‘I surrender. There’s nothing else I can do anymore. I just need to let you do your thing.’ And I just thought that was interesting because it kind of starts on that.”

Regarding how she approached playing a character that is based on the SNL star’s real-life sibling, Apatow said, “I didn’t want [Casey, Davidson’s sister] to think I was doing an impression of her. I didn’t really spend that much time with her before the movie started. I tried to get as much information about her and their dynamic, and then I kind of just made it my own. And then afterward, I’ve got to know her really well, and we had dinner the other night – and she’s the best. So, hopefully, I did her proud.”