Pete Davidson Confirms 'SNL' Exit With Emotional Statement Before Season Finale

Pete Davidson confirmed the news that capped the week about his exit from Saturday Night Live after the season finale. Posting to SNL and King of Staten Island writer Dave Sirus' Instagram, Davidson confirmed his departure with a personal and emotional statement thanking the show and Lorne Michaels for essentially saving his life.

Alongside the lengthy statement is a clip of Davidson being embraced by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, with the exiting SNL star detailing the story behind that moment. "Jerrod sent [the video] to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way," Davidson started the caption. "In the video, I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It's crazy to think that today I'll be doing my last one."

"When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don't but especially back then. I wasn't really a sketch performer, I was just a stand up," Davidson continued. "I knew I could never keep up or go toe-to-toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon, so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform. I figured since I'm a stand up, I'll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I'm so glad I did. I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes."

Davidson closed the post with some personal words about the show, the audience and those who he worked with that helped him get through the lower points of his tenure. "We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I'm so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them," he says. "I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime."

Davidson's time on the show almost seems like a whirlwind when looking back. He was one of the youngest members of the cast in the show's history. As he detailed, he made impact in some digital shorts and his various Weekend Update appearances. But he also experienced high-profile relationships, the loss of those relationships, headline-snaring feuds with Kanye West, the rise of BDE and a trip to rehab. He's the famous example for many people around his age, dealing with mental illness in stride with cameras at every turn.

Apart from his exit, Davidson makes it clear just how important Saturday Night Live was for him and how supportive they can be. He also teased that he'll be sure to return. "SNL is my home. I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain. Can't wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number."

Davidson is one of four members of the cast leaving SNL after Saturday's finale. Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney will also exit the show, ensuring major changes for the show's 48th season.