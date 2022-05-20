More 'SNL' Cast Mates Set to Exit After Season Finale

✖

Saturday Night Live will look very different when it returns in Fall 2022. On the heels of Pete Davidson's likely exit from the show after eight seasons, three other members of the show are also plotting their exit after Saturday's finale.

Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney will all be exiting the long-running sketch comedy series. According to The AV Club, the four departing castmates represent 37 seasons in time on the show. McKinnon and Bryant both joined in 2012, with Mooney joining the next year and Davidson following in 2014.

The four have made quite the name for themselves throughout their run on the series, plotting their next moves with new series on Hulu or Netflix, or just the entrance into a more high-profile daily life. Bryant stars in Shrill on Hulu, while Mooney is part of the team behind Saturday Morning All-Star Hits! Meanwhile, McKinnon and Davidson are set with new projects and film opportunities, making their exit a safe bet.

Still up in the air on the cast are Weekend Update anchors and head writers Michael Che and Colin Jost, Cecily Strong who joined at the same time as McKinnon and Bryant, and Kenan Thompson continues his record 19-season-run on SNL, which could either end at any time or never end, depending on the day you ask about it. Hard to deny he's a pillar of the show at this point.

Davidson's exit might've been exacerbated by his personal life a bit, with his relationship with Kim Kardashian speeding along and the drama with Kanye West cooling off a bit, Davidson could see a perfect spot to bow out of the series before the next slice of drama appears.

Will other members of the show decide to make Saturday's episode their final hurrah? We'll have to tune in to check out. It's possible that with so many leaving, others could stick around for one more season.