‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson Reportedly Enters Rehab as Relationship With Kaia Gerber Ends

The short-lived romance between Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber appears to be at an end. The Saturday Night Live star and model/actress have called it quits after just three months together, a source revealed to Page Six. It’s unclear what the reason was for their breakup, but it may have something to do with Davidson’s return to rehab.

Last month on the SNL season finale, Davidson remarked during a Weekend Update bit that he’s “going on ‘vacation,’ but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces.”

Davidson and Gerber, who’s the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, were rumored to be in a relationship last fall. The now-former couple confirmed this with a series of photos showing some serious public affection between the two in November.

Many assumed this indicated Davidson, who’s always been frank about his personal life, especially in terms of his comedy material, was returning to rehab. Despite his apparent good humor about the whole thing, fans reached out to the comic on social media offering to help him through his difficult time.

Following his much-talked-about split from pop star Ariana Grande, Davidson has been seen with both Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale in the months since. Following his breakup with Beckinsale in Mary, Davidson once again wiped his Instagram clean. Just last week, the Underworld star was spotted with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who happens to be one of Davidson’s close friends.

Following his high-profile courtships with Grande and Beckinsale, Davidson revealed in Paper‘s 2019 “Break the Internet” issue that he realized his relationships are “nobody’s business” besides those who are directly involved.

“I think when you first get in a relationship and you’re on television, you don’t realize that when you post a photo of you and your girlfriend, you’re pretty much announcing to the world your relationship,” Davidson said. “I didn’t know that because I know couples that are together that I followed that, you know, are my homies that work at Best Buy, and when they post each other’s picture all the time and there are no articles written about it or they’re not followed around, you forget that you have to approach it differently, which is really difficult for both [people], because the second [the public] knows you’re together, it’s already against you. You’re losing.”

Along with SNL, Davidson will also have a role in director James Gunn’s upcoming DC flick, The Suicide Squad, as well as the voice of beloved cartoon dog Marmaduke in an upcoming animated feature of the same name. Both films are expected in theaters sometime in 2021.