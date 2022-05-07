Pete Davidson's Kanye West Stand-up Released by Netflix in New Video

✖

Pete Davidson's Kanye West-filled stand-up jokes are now available for fans to see, thanks to Netflix. The comedian's jokes about the former husband of Kim Kardashian made headlines a bit ago, but now they exist in video form as part of Netflix's stand-up festival. The Netflix is a Joke: The Festival has featured many prominent names, including Dave Chappelle, in a frightening moment involving an attack on stage.

But Davidson's set features his chaos from a few months back, looking into how he's handled his drama with West and will handle it going forward. This includes comparing West to Mrs. Doubtfire, the character played by Robin Williams in the 1993 film of the same name.

"Does anybody else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls like a Mrs. Doubtfire? I come home one day and they're like, this is the new housekeeper. And, he's like, 'What's up fam?'" Davidson says in the clip. The idea is that West has been forced to wear the clothing of an old woman housekeeper to get closer to his children after a divorce. And honestly, we need to hope it's more Doubtfire and less Arrested Development's Mrs. Featherbottom.

Davidson doesn't stop at that visual, however. He joked about West spreading rumors that Davidson had AIDS, saying fellow SNL personality John Mulaney told him to joke that West has Polio. The bit continued, addressing his friendship with Jack Harlow and how he isn't bothered by his collaboration with West. This leads to a nice Bill Burr mention that includes West's Sunday Service.

Now, writing about the contents of a stand-up act feels silly. But not as silly as the entire Davidson/West feud that has fizzled out after West was prompted to "get help." It's also odd to be funny in the face of the massive comedy already committed by West and his music video. If it is true that Davidson enjoyed the video showing claymation him being buried alive by West, he has to feel the same way about what it offers to comedy.

Davidson certainly isn't worried about his safety on stage with West walking the streets. Given what we've seen with Chris Rock, Chappelle, and Gallagher, comedy might become a bit riskier as the days go by in time. This is funny, though, so it'll be worth it.