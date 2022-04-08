Kim Kardashian Reveals the Sentimental Gift Pete Davidson Got Her for Valentine's Day

✖

Kim Kardashian can't stop gushing over her beau, Pete Davidson. The two began dating in October 2021 after appearing alongside one another on SNL for Kardashian's debut on the nighttime sketch comedy series. Since then, they've been practically inseparable. Despite Kardashian's ex, rapper Kanye West aka Ye sharing his grievances about their budding romance, they are going strong. The Skims founder appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live with her famous sisters and mom on April 6 and shared that Davidson gave her a sweet gift for Valentine's Day.

Kimmel showed off a photo of the Aladdin sketch Kardashian and Davidson did on SNL. The 41-year-old mother of four confirmed that the on-screen kiss they shared in the skit was their first. To commemorate their first Valentine's Day together, Davidson gifted her the memorabilia from that night. "For Valentine's Day, he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little Genie lamp. So I do own the rug," Kardashian revealed with a smile. And according to Kimmel, the gifts keep on coming.

"We had to carry in a huge bouquet of flowers that Pete sent for you here. Does that make the other boyfriends look bad?" Kimmel asked Kardashian. Even her sisters appeared slightly jealous, with Kendall Jenner joking, "I didn't know that happened until right now."

Kardashian has been opening up a lot lately about her times with Davidson. Ahead of the family's Kimmel appearance, she spoke with ABC's Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts and shared that she believes Davidson will be around for the long haul.

"I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure," she said firmly. "I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously I wanna take my time, but I'm very happy and very content and it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Kardashian also told Ellen DeGeneres during a March 2022 appearance on her talk show that Davidson solidified their relationship in a major way by getting three tattoos in honor of Kardashian, one of which is branded that reads: "My girl is a lawyer." She told DeGeneres, "I think he was like 'I want something that's there that I can't get rid of,' … because he's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats, so he's like, 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as a scar on me.'"